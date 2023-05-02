Vince Russo on the WCW Bash at the Beach controversy, Shawn Michaels winning the WWE European Title, phasing out Bret Hart

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Vince Russo

Host: JP John Poz

The WCW Bash at the Beach controversy: “An interview resurfaced, I guess Bubba the Love Sponge, spoke to [Hulk] Hogan right after the incident and a lot of people were asking me to comment on it, bro. And I mean, I really had nothing to say about it, but so many people were, you know, DM’ing me and stuff. So I just addressed it on Russosbrand.com. I heard from Bubba’s producer, and they want to have me on their show tomorrow. I hate rehashing it. I mean, it’s good publicity, bro, to get on Bubba’s show. I mean, that’s why I’m doing it. If it was, you know, Joe Blow, I wouldn’t do it. I’ve never been on one of Bubba’s shows. I worked with him a little while at TNA, so I mean, I just thought it would be good for my brand and whatnot to go on the show.”

On Shawn Michaels winning the WWE European Title: “(It) could have been a couple of things. It could have been, just trying to get more heat on Michaels. It could, it could have been that, or it could have been [British] Bulldog in the dog house for a failed test… You never know. It could be one little thing like that. And because, bro, usually they also will send the people home happy, and they did not do that here. So that tells me, man, there was maybe something more here than meets the eye.”

On Bret Hart being phased out: “I don’t think Triple H and Shawn are gonna have any influence over who’s on a poster and who’s not. I don’t think they’re gonna have any influence over that. I think this sounds like the beginning of Vince [McMahon] realizing, you know, I don’t know if he made the deal with Bret at this point, and he’s realizing that he can’t afford it. He’s starting to see the early signs and he’s starting to kind of, you know, weave Bret out of things a little bit. I would like 100 percent go with that theory. It’s probably too bro, because he doesn’t want Bret to know. You see what I’m saying? Like, if he did something drastic, uh, then Bret would have to say what the F, so Vince was probably trying to do this without letting Bret know it was something bigger. That’s what I would assume.”

Other topics include all the backstage drama going on at the time. We will discuss Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Patriot, Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and more.