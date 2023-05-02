WWE Raw rating for the second night of the WWE Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.778 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.815 million average. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.841 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.873 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.620 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fifth, and seventh respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The May 2, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.581 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.