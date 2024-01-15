WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns to take part in a contract signing on Friday’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles contract signing for the four-way match for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul on The Kevin Owens Show

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Alba Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.