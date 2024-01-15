AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Championship
-Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Title
-Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-The Young Bucks speak
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum.
