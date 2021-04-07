AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mike Tyson returns.

-Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

-Darby Allin vs. JD Drake for the TNT Championship.

-The Bunny vs. Tay Conti.

-Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country.

-Hangman Page vs. Max Caster.

-The Inner Circle speaks.

Tonight episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.