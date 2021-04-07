AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-Mike Tyson returns.
-Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson.
-Darby Allin vs. JD Drake for the TNT Championship.
-The Bunny vs. Tay Conti.
-Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country.
-Hangman Page vs. Max Caster.
-The Inner Circle speaks.
Powell’s POV: Tonight episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Jake will also fill in for me on the same night audio reviews for Dot Net Members.
