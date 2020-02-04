WWE Main Event TV taping results and Raw notes (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

WWE Main Event taping

Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Mark Compton

1. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The OC duo won with a Magic Killer.

2. Cedric Alexander over Shelton Benjamin. Cedric won and they shook hands afterward.

Notes: The venue looked mostly sold out, which was awesome considering the snow storm (we saw they reminded everyone of the storm over and over).

I’m not sure if it showed on TV or not, but they jacked up Liv Morgan’s entrance because they had Lana’s TitanTron video playing, which was weird because Liv’s was up right before that.

