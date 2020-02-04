Title match set for Monday’s WWE Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship for Monday’s Raw. The show will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena.

Powell’s POV: This is a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Asuka issued the challenge and Lynch accepted during last night’s Raw.



