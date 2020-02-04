MLW announces Battle Riot III

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Battle Riot III for Saturday, July 18 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced Battle Riot III will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday July 18. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Major League Wrestling invites you to riot with us this summer as 40 wrestlers vie for a title shot anytime, anywhere.

“How do you reward Philly for selling out the 2300 Arena? With the Battle Riot,” said Court Bauer, MLW founder and CEO.

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT®

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Matches will be announced in the coming months at MLW.com.

MLW fighting athletes and personalities confirmed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Low Ki

Brian Pillman Jr.

Los Parks

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Injustice

Dominic Garrini

Mance Warner

“The Untouchable” Gino Medina

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Richard Holliday

Zenshi

Logan Creed

Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Powell’s POV: MLW announces Battle Riot the day after Ruby Riott returns to WWE television, meaning I’m sure to misspell one or the other many times going forward. Anyway, the previous Battle Riot winners are Tom Lawlor and LA Park. Lawlor successfully cashed in to win the MLW World Championship, while Park lost to Jacob Fatu when he cashed in at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.



