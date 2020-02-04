Impact Wrestling TV preview: Three matches advertised for tonight’s AXS TV show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Rosemary vs. Susie (a/k/a Su Yung).

-Vikingo vs. TJP.

-Dr. Wagner Jr. and Daga vs. Jake Crist and Dave Crist.

-Tessa Blancard responds to Ace Austin.

Powell’s POV: This is the third show from the Mexico City tapings. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



