WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Big Show, Corey Hollis, Hikuleo, Konnor, Freddie Blassie, Sherri Martel, Jim Neidhart, Hans Schmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a non-title match. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Big Show (Paul Wight) is 49 today.

-Corey Hollis is 31 today.

-The late Fred Blassie was born on February 8, 1918. He died due to heart and kidney failure at age 85 on June 2, 2003.

-The late Sherri Martel (Sherri Russell) was born on February 8, 1958. She died of a drug overdose at age 49 on June 15, 2007.

-The late Jim Neidhart was born on February 8, 1955. Neidhart died on August 13, 2018 from a head injury and a seizure stemming from a fall.

-Hikuleo (Taula Fifita) turned 30 on Sunday.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) was born on February 7, 1925. He died at age 87 on May 26, 2012.

-Konnor of The Ascension (Ryan Parmeter) turned 41 on Saturday.