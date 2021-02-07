WWE Raw preview: A match and a segment set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a non-title match.

-Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans meet face to face.

Powell’s POV: The preview for the Charlotte and Evans segment questions what Ric Flair will have up his sleeve, so it’s safe to assume he will be involved. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review on Monday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.