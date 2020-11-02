WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Sharmell, Cliff Compton, Darren Young, Samir Singh, Yoshinari Ogawa, Bobby Heenan, Fabulous Moolah, Eli Drake, Tyler Reks, Koji Kanemoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will include the ongoing build for the Survivor Series event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Yoshinari Ogawa turned is 54 today.

-Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman is 50 today.

-Cliff Compton, who worked as Domino in WWE, is 41 today.

-Darren Young (Fred Rosser Jr.) is 37 today.

-Samir Singh (Harvinder Sihra) is 33 today.

-Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.

-Gabriel Tuft, who worked as Tyler Reks in WWE, turned 42 on Sunday.

-Eli Drake (Shaun Ricker) turned 38 on Sunday.

-The late, great Bobby Heenan (Raymond Louis Heenan) was born on November 1, 1944. He died on September 17, 2017 following a long battle with throat cancer.

-Koji Kanemoto turned 54 on Saturday.