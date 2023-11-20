WWE Raw in Grand Rapids (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Dan Engler, Taiyo Kea, Buggy Nova, Dara Singh, Miss Elizabeth, Koichiro Kimura

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show includes the the final push for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW Full Gear event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Grand Rapids, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Friday’s Smackdown in Chicago, and Saturday’s AEW Collision and Rampage in Pittsburgh. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Dan Engler is 46 today. He previously worked for TNA as Rudy Charles.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) was born on November 19, 1928. He died of a heart attack on July 12, 2012 at age 83.

-The late Elizabeth Hulette was born on November 19, 1960. She died of an overdose on May 1, 2003 at age 42.

-Taiyo Kea (Maunakea Mossman) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Buggy Nova (Natalie Osman) turned 34 on Saturday. She worked as Skyler Moon in WWE developmental.

-The late Koichiro Kimura was born on November 18, 1969. Kimura, who also worked as Super Uchuu Power, died of pneumonia at age 44 on October 28, 2014.