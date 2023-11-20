NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).