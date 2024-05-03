05/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 307): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show 

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE Backlash France predictions and storyline build grades, WWE Draft thoughts, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins re-sign with WWE, The Rock’s highs and lows, AEW Dynamite, and more…

