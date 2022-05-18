AEW Dynamite in Houston (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Gino Brito, Blue Meanie, Danielle Kamela, Colten Gunn, Jimmy Snuka, Gary Albright

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center. The show includes four Owen Hart Cup tournament matches. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Houston. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was the best show the company has produced in several weeks.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority B grade with 41 of the vote in our post show poll. F finished the usual second with 22 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade and felt that they delivered enough to make it a worthwhile watch without giving too much away in the bad Friday afternoon time slot.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gino Brito (Louis Acocella) is 81. He also worked as Louis Cerdan.

-Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron) is 49.

-Danielle Kamela is 34. She wrestled as Vanessa Borne in NXT.

-Colten Gunn (Colten Sopp) is 31.

-The late Jimmy Snuka was born on May 18, 1943. He died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright was born on May 18, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on January 7, 2000.