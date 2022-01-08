AEW Battle of the Belts lineup: The updated card for tonight’s TNT special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special.

-Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the Interim TNT Championship.

-Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal for the FTW Championship.

Powell’s POV: Cody Rhodes was pulled from the show due to medical reasons, so his brother will now face Guevara for the interim championship. AEW Battle of the Belts will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Arena. Join us for live coverage of the one-hour TNT special tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

We are looking for reports from tonight AEW event in Charlotte. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com