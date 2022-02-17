AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of Friday’s TNT show, plus notes on Tony Khan and friends closing the show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from all major pro wrestling tapings and live events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, send an email to dotnetjason@gmail.com

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo (Twitter.com/DerikZoo)

1. Adam Cole beat 10. Cole won with with The Boom.

2. Powerhouse Hobbs beat Dante Martin to qualify for the the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

3. Serena Deeb beat Angelica Risk in a rookie five-minute challenge. Deeb won the match in two minutes.

4. Jay White beat Trent Baretta. White won with his Switchblade finisher.

Notes: Hot crowd, lots of fun. After the show was over, Tony Khan introduced the other Best Friends and Danhausen. Then he sent Hook, who came out, offered Tony chips, smirked, and left. Tony invited Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to come out as well. They thanked the crowd for being so awesome, then the babyfaces went around ringside and posed for pictures. Danhausen and Tony stayed out longer than anyone, and the audience loved Danhausen.