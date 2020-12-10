AEW Dynamite preview: Five matches advertised for next week’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, MJF, and Wardlow vs. Trent, Chuck Taylor, Brandon Cutler, Darius Martin, Daunte Martin, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison in a 14-man tag match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico.

-Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Big Swole and Sereena Deeb.

Powell’s POV: It’s not a bad lineup, but it’s a far cry from the loaded show that AEW delivered last night. Let’s see if they add some things throughout the week. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join us for live reviews of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.