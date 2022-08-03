AEW Dynamite in Columbus (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Nyla Rose, Aron Stevens, Butterbean, Haystacks Calhoun, Karl Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta with the winner challenging Jon Moxley next week for the Interim AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Columbus and Friday’s live Rampage in Grand Rapids, Michigan. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with F as the majority grade from 55 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a D grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to former Dot Net staffer Haydn Gleed.

-Eric “Butterbean” Esch is 56. The pro boxer had a boxing match with Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV.

-Aron Stevens (Aron Haddad) is 41. He worked as Damien Sandow in WWE.

-Nyla Rose is 40.

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) was born on August 3, 1934. He died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) was born on August 3, 1924. He died on July 28, 2007.