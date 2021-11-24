11/24 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana, Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa in a TBS Title tournament match, CM Punk vs. QT Marshall, Cody Rhodes, Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana, Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa in a TBS Title tournament match, CM Punk vs. QT Marshall, Cody Rhodes, Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler, and more (34:19)…

Click here for the November 24 AEW Dynamite audio review.

