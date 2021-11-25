MLW Fusion, Impact Wrestling, and NXT UK coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Josh Mathews, Raul Mendoza

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today’s holiday. I remain thankful to all of you who frequent the site, our loyal members, and our amazing Dot Net staff for all of their hard work.

-MLW Fusion is billed as the Thanksgiving edition and will stream today at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. The show features a five-way ladder match for the vacant MLW National Openweight Champion. My review will be available right after the show concludes.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show is billed as a Wrestle House 2 special for Thanksgiving. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Jordan Devlin vs. Mark Andrews. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote F grade from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a D- grade. WWE raised fan hopes with the golden egg angle and the announcement that Smackdown wrestler would be on the show, and then delivered a terrible payoff and nothing memorable involving Smackdown wrestlers.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 31 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. D finished a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Impact Wrestling broadcast team member and producer Josh Mathews (Josh Lomberger) is 41.

-Raul Mendoza is 30.