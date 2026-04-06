WrestleMania 42 cards to be announced on ESPN

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The lineups for both nights of WrestleMania 42 will be revealed on Tuesday. Paul Levesque announced via social media that Joe Tessitore will appear on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning at 8:35CT/9:35ET to unveil the matches on the Saturday and Sunday cards. WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether TKO scored this ESPN promotional time by agreeing to have “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg attack CM Punk on tonight’s Raw before cutting a promo about how shitty the current WWE product is.

Every match on this year’s #WrestleMania card has the opportunity to steal the show and both nights are STACKED. SmackDown’s @JoeTessESPN will be on @GetUpESPN tomorrow at 9:35am ET to break down which matches will be featured on Saturday and Sunday. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)