New Texas Pro Wrestling “TX8” results: Vetter’s review of the TX8 tournament, 1 Called Manders vs. Danny Orion for the New Texas Pro Title, Charity King vs. Jordan Blade for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Texas Pro Wrestling “TX8”

Austin, Texas, at the Backyard Bar

Streamed live April 5, 2026, on New Texas Pro YouTube Channel



This was an outdoor show at a tavern, with a roof over the ring. The crowd was maybe 80 to 100.

* I have always been a sucker for a tournament, and I enjoyed the inaugural TX8 last year. The tournament is a traditional 4-2-1 format, so the winner will need to win three matches. Timur the Great will be defending his Lonestar Title throughout the tournament, so the winner will also be the Lonestar champion. The tournament winner will receive a title shot.

1. Jesse Funaki vs. LVJ in a first-round tournament match. I’ve seen LVJ a few times now; he looks a lot like Eli Knight/EK Prosper. LVJ is bigger than Funaki, who must be between 18 and 20 years old. LVJ attacked from behind, and we’re underway. Jesse hit a dropkick for a nearfall. LVJ crotched Funaki in the corner, and hit some punches as Jesse was tied in the Tree of Woe at 2:00. LVJ hit a snap suplex and applied a rear-naked choke and stayed in control.

LVJ hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex at 4:00. Jesse fired up and hit some chops. He hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 6:00. He hit a superkick and an impressive Fameasser, then a running dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. LVJ nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. LVJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00. He had Jesse on his back and did a forward roll to flatten Funaki for a believable nearfall. LVJ hit a running enzuigiri. Jesse nailed a Styles Clash for the pin! Good action.



Jesse Funaki defeated LVJ at 9:46 to advance.

2. Tim Bosby vs. Marty Snow in a first-round tournament match. I consider 22-year-old Bosby to be a top-10 indy prospect; he really is that good. He is a “wildcard” in this tournament, coming from Tennessee. (No way he loses in the first round, right?) I have never heard of Snow, a white guy with a week’s growth of hair on his bald head. Bosby easily threw the kid to the mat. The commentators said Snow was an injury replacement, too. Snow hit some kicks and a buttbump in the corner at 2:30. Bosby hit a release German Suplex.

Bosby hit some bodyslams and got a nearfall at 4:00. Bosby nailed the Three Amigos rolling suplexes at 6:00, complete with an Eddie hip-swivel, and that drew some boos. He missed a splash in the corner, and Snow got a nearfall. Snow hit a clothesline, a stunner, and a Stomp to the back of the head for a nearfall at 7:30, and Bosby rolled to the floor to regroup. Bosby got his backpack (which is always loaded with a weapon), but the ref confiscated it.

Bosby threw a chair to Snow’s hands and did an Eddie Collapse spot, but Snow fell, too. The ref teased disqualifying Bosby! Snow hit a second-rope fadeaway stunner. Bosby hit a low-blow mule kick, then his F5 Slam for the tainted pin. A surprising match, because I thought Bosby was going to demolish this unknown kid to show his dominance, but instead, it was a 50-50 match.

Tim Bosby defeated Marty Snow at 9:28 to advance.

3. Timur the Great vs. Decimus in a first-round tournament match AND for the Lonestar Title. Timur recently wrestled in AEW or ROH. I don’t think I’ve seen the masked Decimus before. He’s a bit chunky and short. Standing switches to open. They traded chops. They brawled to the floor at 2:30. They got in the ring, and Timur was in charge. Timur hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, then a splash in the corner at 5:00, then another one.

Timur hit a powerslam. Decimus hit a half-nelson suplex that sent Timur to the floor. Decimus set up for a dive, but Timur cut him off with a forearm strike, then he slammed Decimus back-first on the apron at 7:00. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Decimus hit a jump-up huracanrana, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:30. Decimus hit a scoop bodyslam. He went for a springboard move, but Timur cut him in half with a spear for the pin.

Timur the Great defeated Decimus at 10:12 to advance in the tournament AND to retain the Lonestar Title.

4. Jastin Taylor vs. Oli Summers. My first time seeing Jastin, a bald Black man. Oli is like Northeast indy darling, Love, Doug, and he’s beloved here. Standing switches to open, and Oli twisted the left arm. They both ‘skinned the cat’ back into the ring at 2:30, and the crowd popped for the spot. In the ring, Jastin hit a one-footed dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Jastin applied a leg lock around the waist and kept Oli grounded. Taylor hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00.

Oli hit a boot to the chest, a clothesline against the ropes, and a faceplant. Oli hit a “Hug-plex” (belly-to-belly suplex) for a nearfall at 7:30. Oli hit a decapitating clothesline and a gutwrench powerbomb for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. We got a “Both these guys!” chant. Jastin hit a German Suplex and a DDT, then a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall. This has topped my expectations. They traded rollups. Oli hit an enzuigiri. They traded more rollups, and Oli hit a discus forearm strike for the pin.

Oli Summers defeated Jastin Taylor at 10:52 to advance.

* Honestly… no surprises in the first-round matches. The two guys I didn’t know were NOT winning.

5. Charity King vs. Jordan Blade for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title. Charity won this belt last month from Vert Vixen. Mat specialist Blade has been well-traveled in recent months; I just saw her competing in Massachusetts in a WWE ID match! An intense lockup to open; Charity is shorter but appears slightly heavier. Charity hit a basement clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a bodyslam, and Jordan rolled to the floor to regroup. They fought on the floor, and Jordan threw her onto a chair in the front row.

Jordan rolled her into the ring and got a nearfall at 4:00. Blade hit some jab punches, and Charity looked dazed from being thrown into the chairs. She applied a crossface on the mat, but King put a foot on the ropes at 6:30. Blade hit a fisherman’s suplex, but Charity hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Jordan hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 9:00, and she applied a rear-naked choke on the mat.

Charity nailed a Samoan Drop, then a splash to the mat and a “Big Girl Senton” (Commentators’ words, not mine!) Blade set up for a Gotch-style piledriver, but Charity fought free. King hit a uranage, then a bottom-rope frog splash, and the bottom rope broke! Charity then hit a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin! Good action. Both women look legit tough.

Charity King defeated Jordan Blade to retain the New Texas Pro Women’s Title at 11:13.

* They are taking a “10-minute break” to fix the bottom rope. It turned into about 18 minutes. There is NO bottom rope now.

6. Jesse Funki vs. Tim Bosby in a semifinal tournament match. They locked up to open; Bosby is taller, thicker, and easily threw Jesse to the mat. He flipped Jesse off his shoulders to the mat, but Funaki popped up and hit a headscissors takedown. Jesse went for a running dive off the apron, but Bosby caught him and slammed Jesse back-first on the apron at 2:30. Bosby paused to rub his hand on the trophy near ringside, and that angered the commentators. In the ring, Tim hit a bodyslam and was in charge.

Funaki fired up and hit some chops. Bosby put him across the top rope in the corner and hit some blows to the sternum. The commentators noted that Bosby could be on a short list for the WWE ID program, which would not surprise me at all. He tied up Funaki on the mat. Bosby hit a European Uppercut at 5:30. Funaki hit a tornado DDT. Funaki nailed a top-rope crossbody block. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 7:30. Funaki went for a Styles Clash, but Bosby kicked his way free.

Bosby nailed a release German Suplex. Funaki hit a powerbomb out of the corner, and he hit the Styles Clash for a believable nearfall at 10:00! Bosby again hit a low-blow mule kick when the ref was out of position. The commentators were livid. “Not this damn way!” one shouted. Bosby nailed the F5 slam and made a cocky, lazy cover. Funaki hooked the arms, rolled Bosby over, and scored the flash pin! A really fun match, and the first upset of the tournament (in my eyes anyway!) Bosby stomped on Funaki after the bell.

Jesse Funaki defeated Tim Bosby at 10:48 to advance to the finals.

7. Timur the Great vs. Oli Summers in a semifinal tournament match AND for the Lonestar Title. They charged at each other at the bell, and Oli hit a clothesline, but Timur hit a powerslam. Oli hit a clothesline to the back of the head, then a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. They brawled into the rows of empty chairs. Timur shoved Oli shoulder-first into the ring post, and he slammed the arm on the apron before they got back into the ring, with Timur targeting the damaged limb.

Timur hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. He hit a splash into the corner at 4:00, then a delayed vertical Jackhammer slam. Timur charged, but Oli caught him with a Pele Kick. Oli hit a knee to the gut and a discus northern clothesline at 6:30. Oli came off the ropes, but Timur caught him with a forearm strike. Timur immediately nailed a Dominator swinging faceplant for the pin. Decent action. Timur is really good.

Timur the Great defeated Oli Summers at 6:48 to advance to the finals AND to retain the Lonestar Title.

8. Dimitri Alexandrov vs. Killah Kash. Dimitri already looks a bit like images of Jesus, and he put a crown of barbed wire on his head for good measure today. Kash has a wide body, like Solo Sikoa; I’ve seen him just once or twice, but I was really impressed. A commentator noted it’s a good thing this match isn’t under deathmatch rules, because these two could tear this place apart. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact, and they opened with some standing switches. (I expected immediate punches!)

Kash dropped him to a knee with a punch. Alexandrov hit a loud chop, and they traded chops. Dimitri hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Kash caught Dimitri on a dive and hit a uranage on the apron at 3:30, and they brawled in the front row — the fans had all scattered, so the wrestlers were surrounded by empty chairs. Dimitri hit a running cannonball from the apron to the floor. He grabbed a chair, but the ref admonished him this isn’t a no-DQ match. Dimitri hit a Cactus Elbow Drop to the floor.

Back in the ring, they traded punches, and they were suddenly both down at 6:00. Kash hit some headbutts and a German Suplex. Kash hit a second-rope Blockbuster, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:00. Kash hit a spinning heel kick for a nearfall. They fought in the corner, and Alexandrov put Kash on his shoulders, hit the Death Valley Driver, and scored the pin. A good brawl with no blood and no weapons.

Dimitri Alexandrov defeated Killah Kash at 9:57.

9. 1 Called Manders vs. Danny Orion for the New Texas Pro Title. Manders just returned from Germany, then he competed Friday in Las Vegas and Saturday in Los Angeles, ahead of this Sunday afternoon show! I consider Orion a top 20 indy talent. An intense lockup to open, and they traded chops. Manders grounded him in a headlock. Orion hit a dropkick at 2:00, and Manders rolled to the floor. Orion went for an Asai Moonsault, but Manders caught him; however, Orion hit a tornado DDT onto the cement floor at 4:00!

In the ring, Manders crotched Orion in the corner and hit a chop that sent Danny tumbling to the floor. Orion dove into the ring to avoid the countout. Manders twisted Danny’s ankle against the second rope (which is still the bottom rope today!) Orion bit Manders’ wrist, so Manders punched Orion’s knee and hit some more chops. Orion hit a step-up kick in the corner at 8:00, then a Lethal Injection, and they were both down. They got up and traded chops. Danny hit a spin kick to the head, and he dropped Manders ‘snake-eyes; at 10:30.

Orion nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. He missed a slingshot senton, and Manders immediately hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Manders nailed a spinning sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Manders rolled to the floor, grabbed his title belt, and struck Danny in the head with it, and the ref somehow didn’t see that. Manders hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 13:00! (When has Manders done a moonsault???) Orion got a rollup for a nearfall. Danny nailed a flip dive to the floor, and he threw Manders back into the ring. He hit his Crucifix Driver, then a second Swanton Bomb for the pin! New champion! Excellent match.

Danny Orion defeated 1 Called Manders to win the New Texas Pro Title at 14:23.

* The TX8 trophy was placed in the ring. It is 3 to 3.5 feet tall.

10. Timur the Great vs. Jesse Funaki for the TX8 tournament trophy AND the Lonestar Title. Jesse sold the pain of the first two matches — and that post-match beatdown from Bosby — as he limped to the ring. The commentators agreed that Timur looked fresh by comparison. Jesse hit a running knee at the bell for a nearfall! Timur rolled to the floor to regroup, so Jesse dove through the ropes onto him. Jesse then dove over the ropes onto Timur. In the ring, Timur nailed a spear for a nearfall at 2:00.

They charged, collided heads, and were both down. A commentator said these two met once before, and it ended in a draw. Jesse applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Orion hit a suplex, and they were both down. Timur hit some chops and was now in charge. Jesse hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30. Timur hit a second spear for a nearfall. He hit a Dominator swinging faceplant for a nearfall, but Jesse’s foot was outside the ring, and the ref ruled that it was a rope break! Timur kept stomping on Jesse and was clearly livid he hadn’t won by now. Funaki hit a running knee, then a second one! He hit a third one for the pin! New champion!

Jesse Funaki defeated Timur the Great at 10:12 to win the TX8 tournament and the New Texas Pro Lonestar Title.

Final Thoughts: A good show with two really strong matches to close out the event. I’ll take Manders-Orion for best match. Both are among my favorites, and they really delivered in a title match. A fun tournament overall. Funaki (yes, the son of Sho Funaki) is a talented young kid, and the crowd was fully behind him. The main event takes second place. I’ll go with the women’s match for third. I wouldn’t mind if Tim Bosby were back here.

Some really good talent on this roster. Not used on this show were Brick Savage, Izzy James, Stephen Wolf, Exodus Prime, and Shimbashi — all guys well worth checking out here, too. A reminder that this show is free on YouTube. If nothing else, check out the final two matches, but I do endorse viewing the whole show.