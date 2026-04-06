TNA Impact preview: The card for the Rebellion go-home show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Elayna Black vs. Myla Grace

Powell’s POV: Rebellion will be held on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center. This episode of Impact was taped on March 28 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Alario Center. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).