AEW Dynamite preview: Chris Jericho and a TBS Title match featured on Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho “will address his return live”

-Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Title

-Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis vs. Darby Allin, Brody King, and Jack Perry

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone stated during Thursday’s Collision that Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay will both be on the Dynamite card. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place. AEW will also be taping Collision, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).