AEW Collision lineup: Six-man tag match set for Saturday’s TNT show

November 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copleland vs. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch

-Rush and Dralistico vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Friday in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I have another Saturday night conflict, but my live reviews will return next week. Don Murphy’s same night review will be available after the show on Saturday. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.

