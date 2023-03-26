What's happening...

03/26 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Title, “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey, Brody King vs. Jake Hager

March 26, 2023

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Title, “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey, Brody King vs. Jake Hager, and more (17:25)…

Click here to stream or download the March 25 AEW Rampage audio review.

