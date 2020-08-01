08/01 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Britt Baker on working All In and appearing at Starrcade, balancing her wrestling career with being a dentist, wrestling Nia Jax in her first WWE Raw match, her relationship with Adam Cole, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Britt Baker joining Jason Powell in this August 29, 2018 discussion on working All In and appearing at Starrcade, balancing her wrestling career with being a dentist, wrestling Nia Jax in her first WWE Raw match, her relationship with Adam Cole, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell and guest Britt Baker.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...