MLW Underground preview: Classic show featuring Sabu, La Parka, Shocker, Super Crazy, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Sabu vs. Taiyo Kea.

-La Parka vs. Shocker.

-Super Crazy vs. Fuego Guerrero.

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET. The show normally airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET, but it has been preempted tonight and next week. My MLW television reviews will resume with the return of first-run programming.



