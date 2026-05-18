TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship headlines Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. John Moore will be attending tonight’s taping. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).