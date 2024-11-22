Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Hammerstone, Jake Something, and Trent Seven, Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Title: Good work from both wrestlers during this physical match. Slamovich’s bump on the upside down trashcan was wince inducing. There was no reason to buy into Slamovich dropping the title, but Edwards had a good amount of offense and they managed to create a couple of suspenseful moments.

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Hammerstone, Jake Something, and Trent Seven: It was a mild surprise to see the babyfaces lose in Hardy Country. But it was a logical move to have Seven low-blow and pin Austin given that Seven is fresh off his heel turn on Mike Bailey.

Moose and JDC vs. Leon Slater and Laredo Kid: It was nice to see Slater get the pin for his team even though I suspect that win over JDC will lead to a loss to Moose.

Savannah Evans vs. Brittany Jade: A dominant squash win for Evans, which is exactly what it needed to be.

Ash By Elegance vs. Jody Threat: A soft Hit. The broadcast team played up Ash having singles wins over both of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, which should lead to Ash and Heather By Elegance getting a title shot. The feud isn’t very interesting, but it’s giving all four wrestlers something to do.

TNA Impact Misses

Steve Maclin and Eric Young cinematic: We now interrupt this simulated sport for a mini movie on Maclin struggling to cope with his military history. And somehow we could see his dream involving a bar and two Eric Youngs. The production team clearly put a lot of work into this video and the performances were strong. I can see how those who enjoyed the Lucha Underground approach would like this, but it’s inconsistent with the rest of TNA’s storyline universe and just isn’t for me.

Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian segment: Santana’s promo was good until they cut to a picture-in-picture break while he was talking. The ads continued to play while Frankie Kazarian made his entrance and then continued to play throughout most of the verbal exchange that ensued. It returned in time for both men to set up their match at Turning Point, which left me wondering if the PIP break placement was actually done by design.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino: They definitely could have inserted that PIP break at some point during this match. It was slow and plodding. It seemed to work for the live crowd anyway and it might have registered as a minor Miss had it not been for the weak looking rollup finish that Kazarian use the ropes for leverage.