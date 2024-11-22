TNA Impact preview: The lineup for the Thanksgiving edition

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something

-Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

-Nic Nemeth vs. Sami Callihan

-Moose vs. PCO in a casket match

Powell’s POV: These matches are listed as being “from the vault.” In other words, TNA is taking a different approach for the holiday night show. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. I’ll be taking the week off from the TNA Impact Hit List and our members’ exclusive audio review due to the holiday and the nature of the show.