TNA Impact results (6/19): Moore’s review of Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Moose vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Mike Santana in a Champions Challenge

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,091)

Taped June 7, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona at Mullett Arena

Simulcast June 19, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Hannifan hyped this week’s show as celebrating the actual anniversary of TNA…

Sami Callihan attacked all three Northern Armory members during their entrance. The bell rang once both men got in the ring…

1. Sami Callihan vs. “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young (w/Judas Icarus, Travis Williams). Callihan and Young traded methodical strikes in the center of the ring. Young got the advantage once Icarus distracted Callihan. Icarus and Williams put the boots to Callihan several times once Young distracted the referee. Callihan beat a ten count after one of the beatdowns.

Hannifan noted that Young has the 4th most matches in TNA overall at 719. Hannifan noted that Young is behind AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, and James Storm. Callihan crotched Young on the top rope. Young came back by biting Callihan in the face. Callihan punched Young out of the air. Young blocked a pile driver with a thumb to the eye. Callihan blocked Young’s pile driver with a thumb to the eye.

Callihan hit Young with a Flatliner. Young took down Callihan and hit him with a elbow drop for a nearfall. Young threatened to attack the referee. Young then went to threaten the announce team and some fans at ringside. Once Young got back in the ring, Callihan wrenched on Young’s dick with a claw grip. Callihan hit Young with a Stunner for a nearfall.

Travis Williams ran in the ring and was dumped to ringside by Young with a clothesline. Icarus gave Callihan a low blow by jabbing him with a steel chair. Young hit Callihan with a Pile Driver for the victory.

Eric Young defeated Sami Callihan via pinfall in 7:20.

John’s Thoughts: When you take away the random interference, this was a well worked match between two ice cold characters. I think Young has run his course as the random “crazy guy”. While it may not be for all, I wouldn’t mind Young reverting to his old “Showtime” clownshoes character to bring back a nice blast from the past. Meanwhile, Sami Callihan stalled out as a character for a long while. With him, he just feels like a guy who has random matches at random times, but as a viewer we don’t have any reason to care about whatever he’s doing.

Gia Miller interviewed the “challenger” team of Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater, Zach Wentz, and Trey Miguel. They all took turns hyping up how they are going to beat the champions of TNA…[c]

Order 4 and their Secret Service all made their entrance for the Order 4 Summit. Ali took the mic and said he was going to do a job performance evaluation of each Order 4 member. Ali asked Tasha Steelz to join him in the ring first. Ali talked about how Order 4 has given Tasha money, expensive clothes, and number one contenderships; and all Tasha had to do is protect Ali from propaganda and slander. Ali said in that, Tasha has failed.

Ali said Tasha has been lying and has been calling “him”. Ali asked Tasha for her phone to see if she was talking to “him”. Tasha unlocked her phone and Ali pointed out how Tasha talked to “him” earlier in the day. Ali told Tasha to not talk to “him” again and to apologize for lying right now. Tasha said “I’m sorry” and Ali accepted it.

Ali then asked Jason Hotch to join him in the ring and called him the biggest idiot he’s ever seen in life. Ali asked Hotch what he was thinking for steeping up to him. Hotch said he was doing what any man would do. Hotch said when Ali laid hands on Tasha Steelz, Hotch’s wife and kids were sitting in the crowd. Hotch said if Ali lays hands on a woman, he’d be the first person to get in Ali’s face.

Hotch asked Ali who pays the mortgage for Hotch’s wife, or the baby powder for Hotch’s babies? Ali said it’s him, not Ali. Ali demanded Hotch apologize on behalf of Hotch’s wife and daughter. Hotch reluctantly apologized. Ali accepted. Ali then called Skyler in the ring and called Skyler the most loyal member of Order 4.

Skyler snatched the mic from Ali when Ali was about to berate him. Skyler said he understands that actions have consequences. Skyler said there needs to be consequences to Ali’s action. Skyler talked about how Hotch has a family at home, Ali has a family at home, but he has no family at home because Order 4 is his family. Skyler said Ali needs to follow his own advise because there’s no order here, only chaos.

Skyler said Ali is not a monster, but a leader. Skyler said while they are Order 4, it looks like Order 1 with Ali being a real jackass. Ali said he doesn’t have a heart or soul, but a mission. Ali said that mission is to make Order 4 the strongest organization in TNA and he won’t tolerate weakness. Ali said he sees Skyler as the weakest link in Order 4. Ali demanded Skyler apologize, and to do it on his hand and knees.

Skyler teased getting on his knee, but yelled “NO!”. Ali poked at Skyler and Skyler shoved Ali to the mat. Ali told Skyler that he made the biggest mistake of his life. Ali said next week it’ll be Ali vs. Skyler in a “Call to Arms” match. Hannifan wonder what the hell that means?…

John’s Thoughts: Good mic and character work from everyone involved, but I feel like we were missing a few chapters in this story. I was really digging Ali looking disheveled and acting unhinged after his loss to Mike Santana, especially with him changing his in-ring style to match the character development. While I like the Stockholm Syndrome story they told with Jason Hotch and Tasha Steelz, I feel like it was a bit too soon to put Ali back into his cosplay snobby politician mode. That said, I am looking forward to the next chapter nonetheless. I never expected Skyler to be the one that would turn on Ali and he delivered good mic work against him.

A red tinted Killer Kelly vignette aired. Kelly said people thought she disappeared. She said she wasn’t hiding, she was healing. She said she was healing from Masha and MK Ultra. She talked about being more than just partners. She said Masha left her, turned her back on her, and is the Knockouts World Champion. Kelly said it’s time to take what’s most from Masha, the TNA Knockouts Championship…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

The Personal Concierge did his usual cheap heat promo. He told them he understood why their NHL team left the cesspool of Tempe. The Concierge then introduced Heather, Ash, and M by Elegance. Lei Ying Lee and Masha Slamovich made their separate entrances…

2. TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (w/M by Elegance, The Personal Concierge) vs. Lei Ying Lee and Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich in a non-title match. Ash distracted herself doing goofy fighting poses. Ash then tagged out to have Heather face Lee. Heather rolled away to avoid Lee’s kicks. Masha and Ash tagged in.

Ash took out the phone to use Google Translate on Lee. Hannifan noted that it feels like Ash is fillerbustering. Masha and Lee worked on Ash with tandem offense. Lee hit Ash and Heather with a cannonball. Masha hit Heather and Ash with a Suicide Plancha.[c]

Lee worked on Ash with Ten Punches in the Corner and got a nearfall. Ash called for a timeout, which allowed Heather to nail Lee with a thrust kick. The heels cut the ring in half on Lee with quick tags. Lee turned the tables on Ash with rapid chops and strikes. Ash came back with a trip and meteora for a nearfall. Heather tagged in. Lee hit Heather with a Lighting Spiral for a nearfall.

Masha tagged in and hit both Ash and Heather with strikes to get a nearfall on Ash. Heather hit Masha with a assisted codebreaker. Ash distracted Lee with fighting poses and dumped her to ringside. Heather threw pocket sand glitter at Lee and tossed her into the ringpost. Masha caught Ash with a knee on the top rope. Killer Kelly made her entrance to distract Masha. Ash shoved Masha to the mat and hit her with Rarefied Air (Swanton Bomb) for the win.

Ash and Heather by Elegance defeated Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee via pinfall

in 11:05 of on-air time.

John’s Thoughts: That match was way more enjoyable than I expected it to be. Bonus points to Heather by Elegance for using the Dale Gribble pocket sand technique (more pro wrestlers should use Dale Gribble’s signature move). The protected finish was fine, but I also liked how Ash and Heather looked strong despite the heel cheating stuff. Huge upgrade with the Elgance duo as tag champs over Spitfire. It’s not even in-ring too, as Ash’s slapstick comedy is really well done. The Concierge even adds to things with his slapstick.

Gia Miller interviewed Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee backstage, who talked about coming after the tag team championships…

The sponsored TNA injury report aired. KC Navarro was out with a dislocated knee (this was legit as it took him out of his match on NXT). Mike Santana is medically cleared after taking sugar glass to the head. Tasha Steelz is cleared after upper body damage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: These sponsored injury reports get a laugh out of me sometimes. They could have gotten away with just the legit injury of Navarro. What cracks me up is the weak kayfabe injuries they put up, like “bruises” or “upper body pain”.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Hannifan said he was questioning why Santino would randomly give Josh Briggs a TNA Title shot next week on NXT (Which is odd. Yoshiki Inamura got the pin and you can’t just “gift” title shots). Santino said Mike Santana’s suspension will be lifted next week and Santana will face AJ “Franchini” (AJ Francis) in a street fight. Santino then asked Tommy “The” Dreamer to join him in the ring.

Santino said that Mance Warner disrespected Dreamer and the world last week by attacking Dreamer. Santino said he knows Dreamer has a husky dog in him because Dreamer is husky. Santino asked Dreamer if he wants a match against Warner? Before he could answer, Mance Warner and Steph De Lander made their entrance. Steph said that the words “innovator of violence” were cut in 1996 and she wasn’t even born at that time.

She said it’s 2025 and Dreamer is a washed out old man. She said Dreamer may be the innovator of violence, but Mance Warner is the most violent man in TNA. Dreamer said it’s not his time anymore. He said he may be at the back end of his career, but Mance and Steph need to understand that there’s always a bigger picture about “something” else. Jake Something made his entrance.

Something gave Mance right hands and a front hip attack. Something stood tall to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: That was a weird segment and odd way to re-introduce Jake Something to the TNA audience. Tommy Dreamer was totally unnecessary here. Teasing a Dreamer feud with Mance and then pulling out a random Something. I also think Mance Warner is in need of a character reboot. This generic “garbage wrestler” gimmick isn’t really getting him anywhere. The only reason I wish for the reboot is because he did such great character work in MLW when he was the good ol’ southern boy babyface (He and Sami Callihan had a great program there!). Welp, the positive in this segment is it’s great seeing Something back after his break from wrestling.

A replay aired of Tessa Blanchard attacking her tag partner Indi Hartwell last week…

Indi Hartwell confronted Tessa Blanchard and talked about how Tessa never takes accountability. Tessa got in Indi’s face and reminded her that Indi used to sleep on Tessa couch when Tessa got Indi her first opportunities in the United States. Indi said she used to believe in the helpful Tessa, but Tessa today is just proving everyone right about their criticisms of her. Tessa shook her head and walked off…

Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

Highlights from AAA TripleMania Regia aired where The Nemeths, Joe Hendry, and Moose had matches on the show. Joe Hendry came out to a Spanish version of his theme. Moose defended his title in a multi person match that also included former TNA wrestler Judas Mesias…

The System made their entrance first. Matt Cardona was out next. His mystery partner was local hero, “The Home Town Man”. Home Town Man made his way to the ring in Phoenix Suns themed gear. This guy may either be Cody Deaner or TNA head booker Delirious…

3. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Johnny Dango Curtis (w/Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers) vs. Matt Cardona and The Home Town Man. JDC wanted the Home Town Man. Man tagged in and took down both opponents with right hands. Cardona tagged in and hit JDC with a Missile Dropkick. Cardona hit The System with a flip dive. Alisha grabbed Cardona’s leg, which allowed Eddie and JDC to get control.

The System cut the ring in half on Cardona for a bit, before Cardona hit JDC with a neckbreaker. Home Town Man got the hot tag and rallied with a double bulldog on both opponets. Man hit Eddie with a Sliced Bread for a nearfall. Eddie went after the mask of Home Town Man. Home Town Man rolled up Eddie Edwards for the win.

The Home Town Man and Matt Cardona defeated Eddie Edwards and JDC via pinfall in 3:58.

The System put the boots to Home Town Man after the match. Matt Cardona got in Myers face, but The System tossed him to the mat and put the boots to him too…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: So, Matt Cardona is randomly back to being babyface Zack Ryder? Ok. I do wish we got more “indie god” version of him because that was fun. I do like what we’re getting from Cody Deaner in his latest fun gimmick. Deaner is a very underrated pro wrestler in the industry. He takes the simplest of gimmicks and turns it into gold. He did well with the “People’s choice” gimmick and it has me looking forward to him being the local hero in every city he goes too.

A replay aired of Yoshiki Inamura pinning Trick Williams on this week’s NXT. Hannifan hyped Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs for the TNA Title next week (due to Inamura presumably gifting his title shot to Briggs). Hannifan said he was questioning why Santino would allow Briggs to randomly get a shot without earning it?…

The following segments were advertised for next week’s Impact: The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory, a Women’s Battle Royal, Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler in a “call to arms” match, Joe Hendry will be in the building, and Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis in a street fight…

Frankie Kazarian joined the commentary team for the next match. Entrances for the Champions Challenge took place…[c]

4. Trick Williams, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, Steve Maclin, and Moose vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz. Elijah took down Nic with a armdrag to start the match. Elijah then dominated Nic during a wristhold sequence. Nic came back with a dropkick. Elijah took down Nic with a flying clothesline. Elijah hit Nic with a Old School Meteora.

Nic forced a tag on Maclin after Wentz tagged in. Trey tagged in. Maclin stared down both Rascalz. Everyone refused to tag in Maclin so Maclin forced a tag on Ryan. The Rascalz took down Ryan with alternating strikes. Wentz hit Ryan with a high knee. Trick Williams tagged in. Wentz hit Trick with a CQC combo.

The Rascalz took down Trick with a double CQC. The Rascalz dumped Moose and Trick to ringside and hit them with a double moonsault. Moose tagged in and hti Trey with a Spear. Slater and Elijah broke up the pin.[c]

The Champions cut the ring in half on Trey while also disrespecting Steve Maclin. Kazarian asked Hannifan if Trick was Trick’s given name? Kazarian said he heard that Trick’s middle name is Or-Treat. Maclin kept trying to tag in, but he kept getting tagged out. Trey hit Trick iwth a flip and tagged in Slater. Slater took down all his opponents with strikes.

Moose hung Slater on the ropes to end his momentum. Trick tagged in Maclin, but Ryan quickly tagged out Maclin. The Champions went back to isolating Slater. Slater got a window of opportunity with a suplex on Moose. Joe Hendry tagged in, but the referee didn’t catch it, so the heels went back to isolating Slater and disrespecting Maclin.

Moose hit Slater with a Uranage. Kazarian told Hannifan “You’re a nage”. Slater rolled up Moose, but was turned inside out by Moose. Slater took down Moose with a DDT. Nic and Joe tagged in while Maclin and Ryan shoved each other. Hndry cleaned house. Trick got in Joe’s face. Joe and Trick traded right hands. Joe got the upper hand with his Signature Fallaway Slam and Zoolander turn.

Joe took down both Nemeths. Elijah hit Ryan with a donkey kick. Elijah rallied with strikes and a knee lift on Ryan for a nearfall. Everyone took turns hitting signature strikes. Ryan tried to use the International Championship to hit Elijah, but Maclin took his belt back. Joe hit Ryan with the Standing Ovation. Elijah hit Ryan with the Highwayman’s Farewell (Tombstone Piledriver) for the victory.

Elijah, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater, Trey Miguel, and Zach Wentz defeated Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth, Moose, Steve Maclin and Trick Williams via pinfall in 20:00 of on-air time.

Hannifan hyped this being the TNA anniversary episode of Imapct to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A fun little exhibition match. The right story was told on the champion’s side with Maclin being the lone babyface on the champion side. Not much in terms of storyline advancement here. Kazarian’s one liners were fun. The commentary team kept pushing this as an anniversary episode and anniversary match, but there wasn’t anything in the arena that celebrated TNA’s past.

A decent episode of TNA this week. Not much in terms of must-see segments, but I thought a few of the segments were fun, like the women’s tag being unexpectedly good, and the Order 4 stuff.