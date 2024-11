CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews TNA Impact: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Hammerstone, Jake Something, and Trent Seven, Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Title, and more (17:10)…

Click here for the November 22 TNA Impact audio review.

