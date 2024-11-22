WWE Smackdown preview (Salt Lake City reports needed): The card for tonight’s show 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens meet face-to-face

-Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat U.S. Title tournament match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. WWE will also tape the Black Friday edition of Smackdown tonight. We are looking for reports or the basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

