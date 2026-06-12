WWE Smackdown preview: The final four-way King and Queen of the Ring matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Gunther reveals the stipulation for his WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions

-Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor in a four-way King of the Ring match

-Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill in a four-way Queen of the Ring tournament match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Cody vs. Gunther match for the WWE Championship was announced for next Friday’s Smackdown in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).