05/22 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes, Imperium vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing for NOC, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor, Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes, Imperium vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing for NOC, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor, Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy, and more (36:31)…

Click here to stream or download the May 22 WWE Raw audio review.

