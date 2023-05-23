NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results, Bray Wyatt, Alex Shelley, Ray Candy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the semifinals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship and the final push for Sunday’s NXT Battleground event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Alex Shelley (Patrick Martin) is 40.

-Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is 36 and still MIA from WWE television.

-Ray Candy died of a heart attack at age 42 on May 23, 1994.