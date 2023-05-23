WWE Raw preview: New champions to be crowned during the Memorial Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-A battle royal to become No. 1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green in a four-way for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-Money in the Bank qualifying matches

Powell's POV: WWE has yet to announce any specific MITB qualifiers. WWE Money in the Bank will be held on July 1 in London, England at 02 Arena. Monday's Raw will also be the first event coming out of Saturday's WWE Night of Champions and will be held in Albany, New York at MVP Arena.