WWE Night of Champions lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship

-Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced on Raw, but they did a big angle with Lesnar breaking the arm of Rhodes, who insisted that he still intends to work this match. WWE NOC will stream live on Peacock with an advertised start time of noonCT/1ET on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. I will be covering the show live and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).