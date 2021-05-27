What's happening...

New WWE Raw voice comments on his new gig

May 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New WWE Raw play-by-play voice Jimmy Smith addressed his new assignment via social media.

Powell’s POV: Smith was named the new play-by-play voice of Raw on Wednesday just one day after WWE announced that they mutually agreed to part ways with Adnan Virk. Smith, who has worked NXT pre-shows, will make his Raw debut on Monday night.

