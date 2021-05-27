New WWE Raw voice comments on his new gig

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New WWE Raw play-by-play voice Jimmy Smith addressed his new assignment via social media.

Hey guys, well it’s been a busy day😳. Apparently @WWE liked my work so far. I know I’m stepping into a new world (I WAS a Mr. Perfect and Bruiser Brody fanatic however) but know I’ll do everything I can to honor the athletes and fans. Watch Monday and judge my work for yourself — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 26, 2021

Powell’s POV: Smith was named the new play-by-play voice of Raw on Wednesday just one day after WWE announced that they mutually agreed to part ways with Adnan Virk. Smith, who has worked NXT pre-shows, will make his Raw debut on Monday night.