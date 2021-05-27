Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI, Impact in 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Sami Callihan opens the show.

-Violent By Design address Impact.

-Satoshi Kojima makes his Impact debut.

-Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rachael Ellering, and Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steelz.

-Petey Williams and Josh Alexander vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of “The Lucha Brothers” Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. AXS is also airing the TNA Sacrifice 2014 pay-per-view today at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.