Dark Side of the Ring topic for tonight on Vice TV, Dark Side of Football

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary focuses on the the Ultimate Warrior and is called “Becoming Warrior.” The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV. It will be followed by the spinoff series Dark Side of Football at 9CT/10ET with an episode on the Oakland Raiders and Bill Romanowski.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s “Collision in Korea” documentary will air at 7CT/8ET. The replay of tonight’s Warrior documentary airs at 11CT/12ET, and will be followed by the Dark Side of Football replay.