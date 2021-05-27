Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Eric Bischoff, Natalya

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show on Friday with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show will open with Sami Callihan. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an B grade with 38 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Bischoff is 66.

-Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) is 39.