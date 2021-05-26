What's happening...

NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship

May 26, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 698,000 viewers for USA Network, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the 700,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: This was the second lowest viewership count the show has delivered since moving to Tuesday nights and just 1,000 viewers more than the lowest count drawn two weeks ago. NXT delivered a .13 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .15 in the key demo. The NBA playoffs (and the NHL playoffs to a lesser extent) are taking a toll on all pro wrestling television shows.

