NXT TV results (1/23): Moore’s review of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match, Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill, Karmen Petrovic vs. Blair Davenport

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired January 23, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker made their entrance first. Both men joked about Corbin’s goofy pre-match wolf headdress. Axiom and Nathan Frazer made their entrance. Both men came out to Axiom’s motion blur camera effect.

Axiom and Frazer actually jumped their opponents before the bell. Frazer and Axiom hit both opponents with dives to ringside. Axiom gave Corbin a huracanrana while Frazer gave Bron a Shotgun Dropkick into the barricade. The match started when Axiom and Corbin were in the ring…

1. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a Semi Final Match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Axiom hit Corbin with a Missile Dropkick for the nearfall. Frazer and Axiom traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Corbin and maintain a numbers advantage. Frazer beat down Corbin with gut punches in the corner. Corbin fought out with a Big Boot. Axiom tried to give Corbin a huracanrana at ringside, but Corbin reversed it to a power bomb on the announce table.

Breakker reversed a crossbody by Frazer into a Power Slam. Corbin and Breakker worked on their opponents with ground and pound heading into picture in picture.[c]

The big men used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Axiom. Corbin planted Axiom with a Saito Suplex for a nearfall. Breakker hit Axiom with a nice looking Tilt A Whirl Suplex Cutter for a nearfall. Axiom escaped the corner to bring in Frazer. Frazer icked up speed and took down Breaker with a flying forearm. Frazer sent Berakker into the ringpost with a leapfrog and dumped Corbin to ringside by pulling down the top rope.

Frazer caught Breakker and Corbin at ringside with a top rope crossbody. Frazer took down Breakker with a superkick and frog splash. Axiom tagged in and hit Breakker with a splash for a nearfall. Axiom quickly transitioned into an armbar on Breakker while Frazer put Coribn in a sleeper. Breakker deadlifted Axiom and power bombed him on Frazer to break both submissions.

Corbin nailed Frazer with Deep Six. Corbin hit Axiom with a double brainbuster for a nearfall. Breakker slammed Axiom for another nearfall. Breakker took down Frazer with a deep lariat. Axiom staggered Breaker on the top rope with a Gamengiri. Axiom hit Breakker with a Spanish Fly. Axiom hit Breakker wiht a Phoenix Splash. Corbin broke up the pin. Corbin reversed a huracanrana into a nice looking End of Days on Axiom. Corbin eluded Frazer and Frazer walked into Breakker’s spear to give Breakker the pinfall win on Frazer.

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom via pinfall in 12:04 to move on to the Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Teams Classic.

Vic noted that this is the 2nd time Baron Corbin made the finals of the Dusty Cup tournament (last time he was teamed up with Rhino)…

John’s Thoughts: The result wasn’t in question, but both teams made the most of their time to put together a surprisingly entertaining match. Both teams handled the big man vs. small man style really well. It made sense for the smaller guys to jump the gun to start the match to try to overcome the physical disadvantage. Good tag team sequences in the end.

Ilja Dragunov met up with Josh Briggs backstage. Briggs talked about wanting to measure up to the Mad Dragon after JBL’s advise. Ilja asked Josh if he really wants to do that. Briggs said he has no fear in his eyes, unlike Ilja who’s making Trick Willimas softer due to putting him in two matches. Josh got in Ilja’s face. Trick got in between them and tried to calm Briggs down. Briggs and Trick jawed a bit before Briggs left…

Wren Sinclair (recent WWE signee, Madi Wrenkowski) was pacing around backstage and acting nervous. Fallon Henley approached her to chat with Wren continuing to act nervous. Fallon told her to slow down and take a breath because it’s not easy being the new girl. Fallon said Wren did good by eliminating Lash and she’ll do well tonight. Wren gave herself a self high five…

Meta Four made their entrance…[c]

Ava walked out of HBK’s office. Former NXT General Manager William Regal also got out of the office. Regal congratulated Ava for being awarded the youngest and new General Manager of NXT. Regal told Ava to look after NXT for him. He said he was here since day one and it means the world to him. He said it’s a thankless job, long hours, lots of egos, and lots of decisions, but he knows Ava can do it. Ava thanked Regal for the support. Regal said he’s always a phone call away if she needs help…

John’s Thoughts: Looks like Regal’s year off of TV is up (per his AEW release, he had to spend a year off of TV).

Wren Sinclair made her entrance. She wore denim wrestling gear…

2. Lash Legend (w/Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar) vs. Wren Sinclair. Lash blocked a few armdrags. Wren put Lash in a sleeper. Lash used the top rope to slam Wren into and break the hold. Lash worked on Wren with some ground slams. Lash put Wren in a Torture Rack. Wren reversed it into a Sunset Flip, but Lash used her size to block the flip. Wren sidestepped Lash to send her into the ringpost.

Wren caught Lash with a enzuigiri. Wren went for another Sunset flip, but Jakara Jackson held onto Lash’s hands. Wren managed to roll up Lash for a two count. Wren shoved Lash into Jakara and rolled her up for another tow count. Lash Legend hit Wren with a Spinebuster for the victory.

Lash Legend defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall in 2:59.

The Meta Four backed Sinclair into a corner. Fallon Henley ran out to help Wren clear the heels from the ring and stand tall…

John’s Thoughts: Wren Sinclair is a recent WWE signee Madi Wrenkowski. I haven’t seen any of her work, but she looked solid. It’s good that WWE’s continuing to sign indie veterans as it would really help for them to work with WWE’s developmental projects while also growing up in their own right. Lash continues to look good after WWE took her off TV in the ring for a while. She had the look already, and already had the great voice. Now the in-ring is starting to get there. Thank God NXT 2.0’s system is dead and gone.

The show cut to Tony D’Angelo’s restaurant. OTM and Jaida Parker made a mess out of the place. Jaida beat down Adriana Rizzo. OTM left with them telling the manager to tell Tony D and Stacks that they paid a visit…

A replay aired of Joe Gacy attacking Dijak last week after Dijak’s match. Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in from the commentary table. Vic Joseph plugged the WWE 2k game and noted that Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes are the cover athletes. The show cut to a commercial for the game…[c]

Elektra Lopez was walking around backstage looking for her former tag partner Lola Vice…

Dijak was making his entrance but he was jumped by Joe Gacy. Dijak turned the tables a bit by tossing Gacy into the steel steps. Dijak dumped Gacy over the guardrail. Dijak grabbed a chair. Gacy gave Dijak a diving fist while Dijak was complaining with refs about the chair. Gacy hit Dijak in the gut and back with a chair.

Dijak gave the Chair and Gacy a Cyclone Boot which sent Gacy through the wooden wall under the crow’s nest. The audio went off because the crowd was cursing (ugh). Gacy no sold it and went back at Dijak. Dijak came back with a choke slam through the announce table. The USA network hit the mute button again. Gacy no sold the choke slam and put Dijak in a sleeper. Referees separated both men…

Ariana Grace was in the locker room giving herself a monologue. Elektra Lopez walkied in and asked where is she? Ariana said “she” is here. Elektra said she was looking for Lola and walked away…

Lexis King was walking around talking highly about himself and hyping up his upcoming match against Trey Bearhill…[c]