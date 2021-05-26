WWE names new Raw play-by-play voice

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce Jimmy Smith as the new play-by-play announcer for Raw.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Jimmy Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night Raw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on USA Network.

Recently, Smith served as an analyst for NXT, where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special projects for the black and gold brand. He is also the daily host of SiriusXM’s Unlocking the Cage and was the host of American Ninja Warrior on G4.

Smith will be joined at ringside for every Monday Night Raw by analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Powell’s POV: Smith has done a good job as an analyst for NXT events. Of course, there’s a big difference between working as an analyst and calling play-by-play on a live three-hour television show, so we’ll see how he performs beginning Monday night.