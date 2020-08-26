Impact Wrestling TV preview: The advertised lineup for Tuesday’s show, Impact 360

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship.

-Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. “The Rascalz” Dez and Wentz.

-Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam.

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary at Wrestle House.

Powell’s POV: The Valkyrie vs. Rosemary match was hyped as being for “everything” including John E Bravo. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between and will focus on Tommy Dreamer’s greatest matches in Impact. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesdays. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...