Netflix passes on a second season of The Big Show Show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix has declined to order a second season of “The Big Show Show” starring Paul “Big Show” Wight. Deadline.com reports that the final episode on Netflix will be a Christmas edition that was filmed prior to the pandemic.

Powell’s POV: I didn’t make it through much of this series (and apparently neither did enough streamers). From what I saw, Wight was fine in his role, but the family friendly nature of the show didn’t appeal to me.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...